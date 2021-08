Can a piece of luggage be transformative? In 1858, the steamer trunk that put Louis Vuitton on the map did exactly that. In a 2018 article at The RealReal, Noelani Piters wrote that the trunks “[were] toted worldwide as a portable treasure chest of prized possessions” and pointed out that many of them went on to have second lives as beloved pieces of furniture. Over the years, Piters pointed out, the trunks themselves have been the subject of customization from the likes of Supreme and Cindy Sherman, who took an already iconic design and honed it further.