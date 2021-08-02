Cancel
Mets' Miguel Castro: Moves to COVID IL

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Castro (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The Mets apparently haven't reported a positive test for the virus, so it appears Castro is sidelined due to contact tracing. Assuming that remains the case, he should be able to rejoin the team relatively quickly if he continues to test negative.

