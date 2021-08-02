Mets' Miguel Castro: Moves to COVID IL

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have another COVID situation to deal with. Rookie outfielder Jarren Duran was placed on the COVID-19 related Injury List on Friday, ahead of Boston’s four-game set with the Blue Jays in Toronto. Boston manager Alex Cora said that Duran does not feel well, but added that he has not tested positive for COVID-19. Duran remains at the team hotel as the rest of the Red Sox prepares to take on the Blue Jays. It is similar to the situation that the team dealt with earlier this week with closer Matt Barnes, who was placed on the COVID IL because he was feeling ill. But Barnes did not test positive for COVID, and and was activated from the list one day later. Duran’s agent told The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier that Duran has multiple negative tests for COVID-19, and his placement on the IL is based on symptoms. Infielder Jonathan Araúz was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take Duran’s spot on the Boston roster. Duran, 24, made his major league debut for Boston on July 16, and has hit .176 (9-for-51) with two home runs, a double, and a triple over 17 games.