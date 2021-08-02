Cancel
NFL

Colts' Jordan Wilkins: Exits with undisclosed injury

 5 days ago

Wilkins left Monday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports. The injury is likely minor, but it's worth monitoring his progress. Wilkins will likely have a reserve role and sits fourth on the running back depth chart, but he's been given larger opportunities at times by the coaching staff. Over his 15 regular-season appearances in 2020, Wilkins logged 84 carries for 308 yards and a touchdown while also securing 12 of 16 targets for 105 yards.

