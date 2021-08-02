Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on two-year deals, announce Summer League roster

The Nuggets took three steps toward running it back on the first day of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon. Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring back as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III, guard Austin Rivers and forward JaMychal Green reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.