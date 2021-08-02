Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denver Nuggets reportedly bring back Will Barton III, JaMychal Green on two-year deals, announce Summer League roster

By Vinny Benedetto vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
denvergazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nuggets took three steps toward running it back on the first day of NBA free agency, which started Monday afternoon. Tim Connelly's front office said after last season and following the draft that the franchise hoped to bring back as many members of last year's team as possible. With wing Will Barton III, guard Austin Rivers and forward JaMychal Green reportedly agreeing to new deals, the Nuggets are well on their way to a 2021-22 roster that looks a lot like last season's.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Zylan Cheatham
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Will Barton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League#G League#Georgetown#Burton Cheatham#Nuggets Com#Basketball Operations#The Miami Heat#The U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAFrankfort Times

AP Source: Nuggets reach deals with Barton, Green

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have reached two-year agreements with a pair of their free agents, guard Will Barton and forward JaMychal Green, a person with knowledge of the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deals, reached as...
NBABleacher Report

Nuggets Rumors: Will Barton, JaMychal Green to Discuss New Contracts in Free Agency

Two members of the Denver Nuggets' supporting cast may return to the Western Conference team despite potential opportunities to sign elsewhere in free agency. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported "there's tremendous interest" between Will Barton and Denver even though he declined his $14.7 million player option to become a free agent. Charania also reported that Denver is "expected to discuss a new deal" with JaMychal Green even though he opted out of his $7.6 million player option.
NBAbasketballnews.com

Nuggets forward JaMychal Green declines player option, becomes UFA

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green has declined his $7.6 million player option for the 2021-22 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium. Source: Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter) ANALYSIS: Charania added that there’s expected to be strong mutual interest between Green and...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Will Barton to return to Nuggets on two-year, $32M deal

Free agent Nuggets swingman Will Barton is set to return to Denver on a two-year, $32M deal, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). Barton, 30, was originally drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2012 out of Memphis with the No. 40 pick. He has been a core role player in Denver since being sent to the Nuggets during the 2014/15 season.
NBAWAND TV

Giorgi Bezhanishvili earns summer league invitation from Denver Nuggets

DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Less than 24 hours after the Illini saw Ayo Dosunmu drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the NBA draft, power forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned a summer league invitation to play with the Denver Nuggets. The Georgian native averaged 14.5 minutes per game...
NBAchatsports.com

Chris Haynes: Nuggets to re-sign Will Barton to two-year, $32 million deal

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Denver Nuggets have re-signed Will Barton III to a two-year deal worth $32 million. Yahoo Sources: Free agent guard Will Barton to re-sign with the Denver Nuggets on a two-year, $32 million deal. https://t.co/RFOn5itdsD. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 2, 2021. Jake...
NBAchatsports.com

Rumor: Nuggets, Will Barton closing in on agreement to re-sign for two-year deal

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Denver Nuggets and Will Barton will likely come to terms on a new contract when free agency opens up. According to @JakeLFischer, Will Barton is likely to re-sign with the Nuggets on a two-year deal in the $32 million range.https://t.co/KdduR7ex7x. — Ryan...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 reasons to love re-signing Will Barton

After opting out of his player option in late July, Will Barton re-signed with the Denver Nuggets on a reported two-year $32 million deal. Both the Denver Nuggets and WIll Barton himself were reportedly keen on extending the veteran wings stay, with head coach Michael Malone having this to say;
NBARealGM

Jeff Green, Nuggets Agree To Two-Year, $10M Deal

Jeff Green has agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Denver Nuggets. The deal includes a player option in the second year. Green had been playing on a series of veteran's minimum contracts that he clearly outplayed with the Nets last season.
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Jeff Green: To join Denver

Green agreed Monday to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Nuggets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports. Green's revolving door of teams continues. He found himself in an impactful role with Brooklyn last season, with the veteran averaging 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists as a multi-position wing/frontcourt option. He should occupy a similar role with the Nuggets next season, likely acting as a backup to Michael Porter and Aaron Gordon.
NBANWI.com

Gary native Eugene German agrees with Denver Nuggets for NBA Summer League

GARY — Eugene German walked into his home with tears in his eyes. A prayer had been answered. The 21st Century grad and Northern Illinois’ all-time leading scorer told The Times that he agreed to play with the Denver Nuggets to take part in the NBA’s Summer League in Las Vegas next month.
NBABleacher Report

Will Barton Reportedly Re-Signs with Nuggets on 2-Year, $32M Contract in FA

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly bringing back wing Will Barton on a two-year, $32 million contract, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Barton declined the $14.7 million player option in his previous four-year, $53 million contract with the Denver Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent during the 2021 NBA offseason.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: Grading the JaMychal Green Re-signing

Forward JaMychal Green has decided to run it back with the Denver Nuggets this season. After Declining his $7.5 million player option in late July, it was unclear if Green would be in a Nuggets uniform for the 2021-2022 season. Shams Charania of The Athletic now confirms that he will return on a 1 + 1 deal worth $17 million, with the second year being a player option.
NBAABC News

Will Barton staying with Denver Nuggets on 2-year, $32 million deal, sources say

Free-agent guard Will Barton has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Denver Nuggets, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Re-signing Barton, whose seven seasons in Denver make him the longest-tenured Nugget, was considered a top priority for president of basketball operations Tim Connelly. Barton, 30, declined his $14.7 million player option for next season, making him a free agent.
NBArockydailynews.com

Why Nuggets brought back Will Barton, JaMychal Green and Austin Rivers in free-agent frenzy – The Denver Post

At the start of free agency, the Denver Nuggets executed their two-man game to perfection. The team agreed to deals with unrestricted free-agent veterans Will Barton and JaMychal Green, thereby checking off the two most pressing offseason priorities. Barton agreed to a 2-year, $32 million deal while Green agreed to a 2-year, $17 million deal, according to league sources. Green has a player option on the second year of his deal, a source said, and the deal is fully guaranteed.
NBAchatsports.com

Charles Klask excited to lead Denver Nuggets' Summer League team

Charles Klask has been named the Nuggets' 2021 Summer League head coach and his appointment to the role shouldn't be a surprise. Klask has developed a reputation as an outstanding player development coach during his four seasons as a Nuggets assistant coach. Klask's ability to help young players take the next step is the primary reason why the Nuggets felt he would be the ideal fit to lead this year's Summer League team as head coach.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Free Agency: 3 teams who could sign Paul Millsap

With free agency right around the corner, teams will be looking for ways to upgrade their roster. Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap is a potential target for several teams. While it may be disappointing for Nuggets fans that Denver is out of the hunt for the championship this season while Jamal Murray recovers from a torn ACL, the team has plenty of decisions to make in free agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy