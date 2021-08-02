Caltrans District 10 Road Report & Construction Schedules Through August 7th
Angels Camp, CA…The latest schedule of road repairs and maintenance that will affect your travels in our area and as you travel. Locally crews will be working on many of our roadways. Below is Caltrans plans for repairs and maintenance on local roads. It shows the route, county, and location of the possible repairs. Weather and other factors can alter their schedule. For the latest reports click the following 08-21-01 Road Report or the image below…thepinetree.net
