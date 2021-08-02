Best of Calaveras “Wine & Food Walk” Winners Announced!

Copperopolis, CA…Oh, what a night as the Calaveras Winegrape Alliance and Copper Valley came together to host the first Wine & Food Walk at the Town Square! Close to 200 ticketholders gathered for this fundraising event to taste the best of Calaveras County wines and small bite pairings. Ten vintners shared 30 wines and five restaurateurs created 10 delicious small bite pairings. Guests got to cast their votes in the Peoples Choice Contest to determine the best white wine and red wine pairing. And to sweeten the evening a bit, a dessert station included cinnamon apple donuts from the Red Apple Murphys as well as mini chocolate eclairs. While the desserts weren’t a part of the contest, we think that these treats tied in terms of popularity.