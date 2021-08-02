Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

'The draft is in the past': Sharife Cooper locked in with the Hawks

By Cody Taylor
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH6qJ_0bFhX4bo00
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Former Auburn guard Sharife Cooper said over the weekend that his focus is strictly on the Atlanta Hawks now, and not those teams that passed on him Thursday in the NBA draft.

Cooper was named to the SEC All-Freshman team after averaging 20.2 points, 8.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and one steal in 12 games. He was one of seven players to average at least 20 points and eight assists over the last 25 years.

The 20-year-old entered the draft most commonly projected to be a first-round pick. However, he slipped all the way down to the Hawks at No. 48 in the second round, creating one of the biggest surprises of the evening.

Cooper felt as though dropping to the Hawks happened by design.

“I feel like God doesn’t make any mistakes,” Cooper said. “The draft is in the past. I just couldn’t be more thankful that the Hawks took a chance on me and that’s kinda my focus for now. I’m with the Hawks and everything else is in the past.”

Cooper projects to give the Hawks another play-making option on the court. He has the ability to create for himself with his quickness, and can also find his teammates on the floor. Atlanta showed in the playoffs it could use another playmaker, and Cooper could be that option.

While Cooper certainly would have liked to have heard his name called in the first round, landing with the Hawks could eventually be a blessing in disguise for him. The Hawks have proven to have a strong development system and he could be the next beneficiary.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Sharife Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Auburn#The Atlanta Hawks#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Knicks Rumors: NY ‘gathering a lot of information’ on Sharife Cooper

Knicks, Sharife Cooper (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Knicks are apparently doing their homework on Auburn’s Sharife Cooper in hopes that he could potentially be their point guard of the future. It may be difficult for them to get their hands on Cooper all the way down at pick...
NBArespect-mag.com

adidas Basketball Welcomes Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and Sharife Cooper

Today, adidas welcomes top NBA prospects Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley and Sharife Cooper to the Three Stripes family, ahead of Thursday’s big night. “The adidas Basketball family is thrilled to welcome Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs, Evan Mobley, and Sharife Cooper, from the 2021 draft class to the brand,” states Eric Wise, Global GM, adidas Basketball. “Each individual brings something unique to our team – from their talent and work ethic on the court, to a community-first mindset, values and openness to collaboration, we cannot wait to see where this week takes them. We are excited and look forward to our partnership as we continue to invest in the future of the game.”
NBAflywareagle.com

Auburn basketball: 5 takeaways from Sharife Cooper and JT Thor’s 2021 NBA Draft

With the 2021 NBA Draft in the books, we are now armed with the information of where Auburn basketball stars Sharife Cooper and JT Thor will be headed in the pros. Both will stay relatively local, as Thor was selected at the #35 pick and later traded to the Charlotte Hornets by the Detroit Pistons and Sharife Cooper will head back to his home city of Atlanta to play for the Hawks after being taken with the #48 pick.
NBAchatsports.com

‘God doesn’t make any mistakes:’ Sharife Cooper’s basketball journey in spotlight leads him back to Atlanta

ATLANTA uff0d The general consensus around the 2021 NBA Draft is the Atlanta Hawks grabbed good values for No. 20 draft pick Jalen Johnson and No. 48 pick Sharife Cooper. Like what the Hawks did last night from a talent perspective. You could argue Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper are lottery talents. Both are definitely worth the swing at 20 and 48. The Hawks with a nice blend of win-now contributors, young rotation players & long-term talent.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Looking at Sharife Cooper as the Hawks’ second round pick

The Atlanta Hawks got a draft steal in the second round Thursday night as they drafted point guard Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick. Surprisingly, Cooper went nearly late in the draft as some insiders projected him to be higher. But the Hawks will not be complaining about the situation. Hawks GM Travis Schlenk was able to draft a point guard who has a very high IQ and the ability to develop as time passes.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Draft Notes: Cooper, Bezhanishvili, Williams, Johnson

Potential late lottery pick Sharife Cooper has been making the rounds. He’s worked out for the Thunder, Rockets, Warriors, Lakers, Clippers and Celtics, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times tweets. As previously noted, Cooper has worked out for the Hornets and has also visited the Pacers. The Auburn point guard is currently ranked No. 17 overall on ESPN’s Best Available list.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sharife Cooper happy to join hometown NBA team

According to so many projections, Auburn guard Sharife Cooper wasn’t supposed to be available with the 48th selection of the NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Atlanta Hawks are glad he was. And the way things turned out, Cooper is, too. “We had him ranked much higher, obviously, than 48th,”...
NBAchatsports.com

Sharife Cooper heading home to Atlanta!

Atlanta, Atlanta Hawks, Trae Young, National Basketball Association, The Angiosperm Phylogeny Group. Well it was a much longer wait then many people expected but Sharife Cooper is officially on his way to the NBA!. And he’s going home..... The Atlanta Hawks drafted him with the 48th pick in tonight’s NBA...
NBAMarietta Daily Journal

McEachern's Cooper taken by hometown Hawks

As Thursday night approached, many websites, news organizations and mock drafts had Sharife Cooper as the biggest sleeper in the NBA Draft. Atlanta is banking on that being the case after the former McEachern High School standout unexpectedly dropped all the way to the final quarter of the draft. After being projected to be taken somewhere between the 19th and 25th pick of the first round, the Hawks grabbed Cooper with the 48th overall pick in the second round to be a play-making backup point guard for starter Trae Young.
NBAtribuneledgernews.com

Former Cobb County star Cooper taken by hometown Hawks

As Thursday night approached, many organizations and mock drafts had Sharife Cooper as the biggest sleeper in the NBA draft. The Atlanta Hawks are banking on that being the case. After being projected by many sources to be taken somewhere between the 19th and 25th pick of the first round,...
NBAauburntigers.com

Cooper, Thor selected in 2021 NBA Draft

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn's Sharife Cooper and JT Thor both were chosen in the 2021 NBA Draft Thursday night. Thor was selected by the Charlotte Hornets with the 37th overall selection, while Cooper was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 48 pick. Following the selections, the Tigers have...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: The potential impact of Sharife Cooper making the roster

Every time that a team adds a player there are always going to be ripple effects on the roster. The Atlanta Hawks adding Sharife Cooper with the 48th pick in the 2021 NBA draft is no exception to this rule. The Hawks roster, which had a major overhaul last offseason, is potentially going to have another remodel this offseason.
NBAIndy Cornrows

Sharife Cooper & Josh Giddey with Ricky O’Donnell

Happy Wednesday folks! I hope your day is going well and you are surviving and biding the time headed into the draft! We are exactly one day away!!!!. First and foremost, some news, J Michael of the Indy Star reported today via Twitter that the most likely selections at 13 for the Pacers are Chris Duarte of Oregon, or Corey Kispert out of Gonzaga.
NBAsemoball.com

Hawks sign draft picks Johnson, Cooper before summer league

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Atlanta Hawks signed first-round draft pick Jalen Johnson on Thursday before the forward participates in the team's summer league in Las Vegas. The former Duke standout was the No. 20 overall pick in the NBA draft last week. The Hawks on Thursday also signed their second-round pick, point guard Sharife Cooper from Auburn, to a two-way contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy