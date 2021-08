Murphys, CA…8-1-21 0300hrs 911 was called in regards to a 39-year-old male unable to wake up. Medics arrived at 0318hrs. The Male was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics after life-saving efforts. The deputy on the scene did not notice any evidence of foul play. Detectives were notified and also examined the scene. They also did not locate any evidence of foul play.