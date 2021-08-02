Rangers reshuffle roster more, replacing OF Dahl with Peters

You won’t see a better eephus pitch than this one that clocked at 31 mph from Brock Holt of the Texas Rangers. During garbage time in the eighth inning on Saturday’s game as the Rangers were being blown out by the Oakland Athletics, Holt stepped in to pitch for Texas. On his first pitch of the day, and in just his third-career MLB appearance, Holt lobbed in this beauty of an eephus pitch to Josh Harrison that found its way into the top of the zone for a strike.