Rangers reshuffle roster more, replacing OF Dahl with Peters

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer All-Star outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment Monday by the rebuilding Texas Rangers, who added DJ Peters to their roster after getting the outfielder on a waiver claim from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dahl hit .210 with four homers and 18 RBIs in his 63 games with the Rangers, who signed the 2019 National League All-Star for $2.7 million last winter. The 27-year-old Dahl missed all of June for Texas with rib cage and upper back issues.

