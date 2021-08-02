Cancel
NBA

Report: Jarrett Allen, Nerlens Noel Re-Sign With Former Teams

By Aaron Rose
AllRaptors
AllRaptors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482jcz_0bFhVgen00

The free agent market for centers appears to be thinning out for the Toronto Raptors.

Both Jarrett Allen and Nerlens Noel will reportedly re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively, according to multiple reports.

Allen, a restricted free agent, will reportedly sign a five-year, $100 million contract to return to Cleveland and pair up with the third overall pick, Evan Mobley.

Noel will reportedly be signing a three-year, $32 million deal to re-sign with the Knicks.

The two were among the top available centers in what's considered a lackluster free agency market. Both were reportedly free agent targets for the Raptors who will now be forced to look elsewhere to bolster their frontcourt that struggled so mightily last season.

Canadian Kelly Olynyk has also come off the board, reportedly a three-year, $37 million deal to join the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

AllRaptors

AllRaptors

AllRaptors is a FanNation channel with the latest news on the Toronto Raptors

ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Knicks have problem in bringing back defensive big man to help Julius Randle

The New York Knicks are looking to build on their stirring run last season, as they hope to find more firepower to help the young pair of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. But the Knicks might want to start on their own backyard first before looking elsewhere. They need to appease Mitchell Robinson with an enticing deal after the young big man grew disappointed with his role in the final stretch of last season. But perhaps a more important goal for the Knicks is to re-sign Nerlens Noel, who ably stepped up when Robinson was sidelined.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAYardbarker

Jarrett Allen Signs 5-Year, $100 Million Contract With Cleveland Cavaliers

Less than 10 minutes into this year's free agency, Shams Charania of The Athletic announced that Jarrett Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers agreed to a 5-year, $100 million contract:. "Restricted free agent Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million deal to re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers, sources tell...
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs: Grading the Jarrett Allen signing on three levels

Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images. The Cleveland Cavaliers made their big splash of the offseason in the NBA Draft, taking big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick. Whatever the Cavs end up doing in free agency is secondary to taking what they hope and expect is the future star of the franchise.
AllRaptors

Report: Cavaliers Plan to Offer Jarrett Allen 5-Year, $100 Million Deal

The Toronto Raptors might have to move to their backup plan to fill their frontcourt holes this summer. The organization was reportedly among the teams interested in signing restricted free agent Jarrett Allen this summer, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to offer the 23-year-old a five-year, $100 million contract when free agency opens, according to Substack's Marc Stein.
NBASportsnet.ca

Report: Raptors expected to pursue Cavaliers centre Jarrett Allen

While the Toronto Raptors are in the midst of preparing for the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29 — in which they draft fourth overall — the rumour mill has shed some light on their potential post-draft plans to remake their roster. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Players Who Rejected Big Contracts And Ended Up Regretting It: Dennis Schroder Could Join Nerlens Noel, Victor Oladipo, Latrell Sprewell

With NBA free agency in full swing right now, many players can cash in on their value right now. Players like Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Trae Young, and others have secured big paydays for themselves with teams. Free agency can be a pivotal period for players to maximize their earnings. Years and seasons of great play help them leverage their value in the market and earn the most amount of money in the free market. But players aren't often able to get the most amount of money.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks use more than $50M in space to sign Evan Fournier, Nerlens Noel, Alec Burks, Derrick Rose, per reports

The New York Knicks entered free agency with more than $50 million in cap space. It took them less than three hours to spend the vast majority of it on four players. They will reportedly sign wing Evan Fournier, who finished last season with the Boston Celtics, and retain three of their own free agents: big man Nerlens Noel, point guard Derrick Rose and wing Alec Burks.
NBANBC Sports

Reports: Knicks’ keep rim protector Nerlens Noel, floor spacer Alec Burks

Tom Thibodeau needs his rim protector — and the Knicks are keeping him. And they are keeping some shooting and secondary shot creation. New York reportedly has reached a deal to keep Nerlens Noel, who anchored Thibodeau’s defense with 2.2 blocks a game last season, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
FanSided

Knicks: What does the Nerlens Noel signing mean for Mitchell Robinson?

The New York Knicks started free agency off by re-signing Nerlens Noel, who served as their starting center while Mitchell Robinson nursed injuries. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Noel signed a three-year, $32 million contract with New York. While this is a beneficial move for the Knicks, it leaves many to...
NBASLAM

REPORT: Jarrett Allen Agrees to Five-Year, $100 Contract with Cavs

As the Cleveland Cavaliers attempt to cement their core and retain their impressive length along the front line, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that fourth-year center Jarrett Allen has agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract to remain in Cleveland. Allen, 23-years-old, was acquired by the Cavs in January as part...
All 76ers

Former Sixers Nerlens Noel, Jerami Grant Could Reunite With Pistons

The days of the Philadelphia 76ers' oddly exciting process are long behind us. At this point, the Sixers are focused on building a team that's able to contend for a championship rather than bringing in young players with questionable futures. Although the process is technically done, a chunk of players...
NBAbeaconjournal.com

Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to center Jarrett Allen

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers extended a qualifying offer Friday to center Jarrett Allen, making him a restricted free agent. The team had until Aug. 1 to make the offer to Allen, a 23-year-old acquired last season in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and viewed as one of the Cavs' core players.
NBACBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Returns to New York

Noel is returning to the Knicks after agreeing a three-year, $32 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Noel signed a one-year, $5 millon deal with the Knicks before the 2020-21 season and ended up averaging a career-high 2.2 blocks per game. The 2013 first-round pick has found a comfortable role off of Tom Thibodeau's bench as a dominate defender. New York appears set on returning as many players as possible from the roster that led them to their first playoff appearance since 2013.

