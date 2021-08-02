Report: Jarrett Allen, Nerlens Noel Re-Sign With Former Teams

The free agent market for centers appears to be thinning out for the Toronto Raptors.

Both Jarrett Allen and Nerlens Noel will reportedly re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively, according to multiple reports.

Allen, a restricted free agent, will reportedly sign a five-year, $100 million contract to return to Cleveland and pair up with the third overall pick, Evan Mobley.

Noel will reportedly be signing a three-year, $32 million deal to re-sign with the Knicks.

The two were among the top available centers in what's considered a lackluster free agency market. Both were reportedly free agent targets for the Raptors who will now be forced to look elsewhere to bolster their frontcourt that struggled so mightily last season.

Canadian Kelly Olynyk has also come off the board, reportedly a three-year, $37 million deal to join the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.