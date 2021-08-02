Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland-Toronto Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Indians third. Myles Straw singles to left field. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Myles Straw to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Franmil Reyes walks. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Franmil Reyes to second. Amed Rosario out at home. Myles Straw scores. Oscar Mercado singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Harold Ramirez to third. Franmil Reyes scores. Throwing error by Teoscar Hernandez. Owen Miller lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Center Field#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals to stay hot

Look out, the Atlanta Braves are hot. They have now won four and a row are only one game out of first place in the NL East. The Atlanta Braves have looked like a different team over the past week. They finally got over the hurdle of alternating wins and losses and are chasing down the top of the NL East.
MLBnumberfire.com

Yuli Gurriel not in Astros' Sunday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Abraham Toro against Rangers starter Taylor Hearn. In 388 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .313 batting average with an .848 OPS, 10 home runs,...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks designate veteran outfielder Josh Reddick for assignment

The Diamondbacks announced a series of roster moves Thursday afternoon, most notably the designation of veteran outfielder Josh Reddick for assignment. Right-handers Taylor Clarke and Riley Smith and first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith have all been reinstated from the injured list. Riley Smith and righty J.B. Bukauskas were optioned to Triple-A Reno. Meanwhile, reliever Ty Tice has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Reno.
MLBYour Radio Place

Bichette homers, Stripling pitches Jays past Indians 3-0

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Thursday night. With its ninth shutout, Toronto (57-49) won for the sixth time in seven games...
MLByourvalley.net

San Francisco-Arizona Runs

Giants fourth. Alex Dickerson flies out to deep right field to Kole Calhoun. Brandon Crawford grounds out to second base, Drew Ellis to Asdrubal Cabrera. Donovan Solano homers to left field. Steven Duggar grounds out to second base, Jake Hager to Asdrubal Cabrera. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

J.C. Mejia, Cleveland Indians spot Toronto eight runs, rally comes up short in 8-6 loss to Blue Jays

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It looked like an instant replay Wednesday for Toronto’s George Springer, but it was just more of the same for Indians starter J.C. Mejia. Springer belted a leadoff home run against Cleveland for the second straight game, and the Blue Jays scored three more runs in the first inning off a shell-shocked Mejia on their way to handing the Indians an 8-6 defeat at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

D-backs reinstate Taylor Clarke and Pavin Smith, DFA Josh Reddick

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a slew of roster moves ahead of their Thursday game against the San Francisco Giants. The D-backs reinstated pitcher Taylor Clarke and first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith from the injured list. In order to make room on the roster, the D-backs designated outfielder Josh Reddick for assignment,...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Homers, Boston Wins In Extras Vs. Blue Jays

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. The Red Sox needed an extra inning to do it, but they are back in the win column. Boston defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, in the eighth...
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Minnesota Twins at Astros

When/where: Thursday and Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all four games, 740 AM on Thursday and Friday. Pitchers: Thursday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41); Friday, RHP...
MLBnumberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Gurriel Jr. will make his 83rd outfield appearance after Teoscar Hernandez was sent to the bench, Randal Grichuk was moved to right field, George Springer in center field, and Corey Dickerson handling designated hitting duties.
MLBMiami Herald

Quantrill scheduled to start for Cleveland against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (53-58, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (52-54, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-4, 5.59 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -156, Tigers +133; over/under is 9 1/2...
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros place first baseman Yuli Gurriel on injured list

The Astros placed first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the injured list Friday with neck stiffness. Gurriel, whose IL placement is retroactive to Aug. 3, missed the past three games with the neck ailment that flared up before Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium. The Astros also made a series of other...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yordan Alvarez hits 50th homer, Astros shut out Twins 4-0

HOUSTON — Yordan Alvarez hit the 50th home run of his career, rookie Luis Garcia pitched six scoreless innings, and three relievers completed the four-hitter to help the Houston Astros to a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. The victory snaps a three-game skid for the Astros,...
MLBFresno Bee

Luzardo scheduled to start for Marlins at Rockies

Miami Marlins (47-63, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-61, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (3-4, 6.70 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Rockies: Austin Gomber (8-6, 4.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 10 1/2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy