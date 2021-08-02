Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland-Toronto Runs

By Austin Chastain
Midland Daily News
 5 days ago

Indians third. Myles Straw singles to left field. Amed Rosario singles to second base. Myles Straw to second. Jose Ramirez pops out to shortstop to Marcus Semien. Franmil Reyes walks. Harold Ramirez singles to right field. Franmil Reyes to second. Amed Rosario out at home. Myles Straw scores. Oscar Mercado singles to left center field, advances to 2nd. Harold Ramirez to third. Franmil Reyes scores. Throwing error by Teoscar Hernandez. Owen Miller lines out to second base to Cavan Biggio.

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Person
Randal Grichuk
Person
George Springer
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Franmil Reyes
Person
Cavan Biggio
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Indians#Blue Jays 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jose Berrios at center of Blue Jays-Red Sox drama (Video)

New Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios was the first one out of the dugout during drama between Toronto and the Boston Red Sox. Friday night’s Blue Jays-Red Sox game got a little fiery thanks to Hansel Robles and Jose Berrios, former teammates now on opposing sides. The drama started in...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Diamondbacks designate veteran outfielder Josh Reddick for assignment

The Diamondbacks announced a series of roster moves Thursday afternoon, most notably the designation of veteran outfielder Josh Reddick for assignment. Right-handers Taylor Clarke and Riley Smith and first baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith have all been reinstated from the injured list. Riley Smith and righty J.B. Bukauskas were optioned to Triple-A Reno. Meanwhile, reliever Ty Tice has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Reno.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' Stripling shuts down Cleveland as rotation decision looms

TORONTO – A decision on who to drop from the starting rotation is coming quick for the Toronto Blue Jays and Ross Stripling isn’t making the call any easier for them. Six shutout innings of three-hit ball in Thursday’s 3-0 victory over Cleveland by the right-hander offered a strong counter to the six shutout frames delivered by lefty Steven Matz a night earlier. The two are slated to pitch in next Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim before the Blue Jays shift back to a five-man rotation.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

J.C. Mejia, Cleveland Indians spot Toronto eight runs, rally comes up short in 8-6 loss to Blue Jays

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It looked like an instant replay Wednesday for Toronto’s George Springer, but it was just more of the same for Indians starter J.C. Mejia. Springer belted a leadoff home run against Cleveland for the second straight game, and the Blue Jays scored three more runs in the first inning off a shell-shocked Mejia on their way to handing the Indians an 8-6 defeat at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago Cubs-Colorado Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers called out on strikes. Trevor Story homers to center field. Ryan McMahon flies out to deep left field to Johneshwy Fargas. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 1, Cubs 0. Rockies second. Connor Joe homers to...
MLBMidland Daily News

Atlanta-St. Louis Runs

Braves third. Touki Toussaint grounds out to shortstop, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Ozzie Albies walks. Jorge Soler walks. Ozzie Albies to second. Freddie Freeman singles to right center field. Jorge Soler to second. Ozzie Albies scores. Austin Riley lines out to left field to Tyler O'Neill. Dansby Swanson pops out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays: George Springer proving he was worth the money

The Toronto Blue Jays have boasted one of the strongest batting orders almost all season, with seven players already hitting double digits in the home run category and five players already past the 60 RBI mark as the season heads into the start of August. The Blue Jays are also...
MLBMidland Daily News

Seattle-N.Y. Yankees Runs

Yankees second. Giancarlo Stanton singles to right field. Joey Gallo doubles to deep right field. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Gleyber Torres out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Mitch Haniger. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Rougned Odor walks. Kyle Higashioka pops out to Kyle Seager. Jonathan Davis flies out to deep left center field to Jarred Kelenic.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel is starting in Thursday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Gurriel Jr. will make his 83rd outfield appearance after Teoscar Hernandez was sent to the bench, Randal Grichuk was moved to right field, George Springer in center field, and Corey Dickerson handling designated hitting duties.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Minnesota Twins at Astros

When/where: Thursday and Friday at 7:10 p.m., Saturday at 6:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.; Minute Maid Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM and 1010 AM (Spanish) all four games, 740 AM on Thursday and Friday. Pitchers: Thursday, LHP Framber Valdez (7-2, 3.01) vs. RHP Griffin Jax (1-1, 6.41); Friday, RHP...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Bichette homers, Stripling pitches Jays past Indians 3-0

TORONTO (AP)Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and the Toronto Blue Jays blanked the Cleveland Indians 3-0 Thursday night. With its ninth shutout, Toronto (57-49) won for the sixth time in seven games since returning...
MLBMidland Daily News

Kansas City-Chicago White Sox Runs

Royals first. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, Dallas Keuchel to Jose Abreu. Carlos Santana grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier walks. Salvador Perez to second. Emmanuel Rivera doubles to center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Salvador Perez scores. Edward Olivares grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Homers, Boston Wins In Extras Vs. Blue Jays

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Red Sox Add Ex-Top Prospect, Fulfill Pitcher's Baseball 'Dream'. The Red Sox needed an extra inning to do it, but they are back in the win column. Boston defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 2-1, in the eighth...
MLBMidland Daily News

Minnesota-Houston Runs

Twins second. Mitch Garver grounds out to shortstop, Robel Garcia to Martin Maldonado. Rob Refsnyder singles to left field. Miguel Sano singles. Rob Refsnyder to second. Willians Astudillo singles to right field. Miguel Sano to second. Rob Refsnyder scores. Trevor Larnach doubles. Willians Astudillo to third. Miguel Sano scores. Andrelton Simmons grounds out to shortstop, Robel Garcia to Martin Maldonado. Trevor Larnach to third. Willians Astudillo scores. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow left field. Trevor Larnach scores. Brent Rooker strikes out swinging.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Blue Jays shut out Indians behind Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, right-hander Ross Stripling pitched six strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays, who won three in a row after dropping the opener of the four-game series with Cleveland,...
MLBMidland Daily News

Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Jonathan India homers to left field. Jesse Winker hit by pitch. Nick Castellanos walks. Jesse Winker to second. Joey Votto lines out to first base to John Nogowski. Jesse Winker doubled off second. Tyler Stephenson reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Nick Castellanos out at second.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros place first baseman Yuli Gurriel on injured list

The Astros placed first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the injured list Friday with neck stiffness. Gurriel, whose IL placement is retroactive to Aug. 3, missed the past three games with the neck ailment that flared up before Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium. The Astros also made a series of other...
MLBMidland Daily News

Kansas City-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Dylan Carlson grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Nolan Arenado grounds out to second base, Whit Merrifield to Carlos Santana. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy