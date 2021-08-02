Max Scherzer Excited For ‘Crazy’ Dodgers Debut Against Astros

On July 12, National League manager Dave Roberts picked Max Scherzer to start on the mound in the next day in the All-Star Game, calling the decision “a no-brainer.”. Now, with the Dodgers, Roberts gets to decide when Scherzer’s next start will be, plus a few more after that. The Nationals on Friday traded the three-time Cy Young Award winner to Los Angeles along with infielder Trea Turner, a blockbuster deal that sent the Dodgers’ top two prospects — Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray — along with pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey to Washington.