Max Scherzer Excited For ‘Crazy’ Dodgers Debut Against Astros

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers sent shockwaves through Major League Baseball with their blockbuster to acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline, adding even more star power to a roster that already was considered to be one of the deepest in the sport. Scherzer joined his new teammates in Arizona on Sunday and likely will make his Dodgers debut on Wednesday against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.

