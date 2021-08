MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another day of off and on showers and storms is on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. A 60% chance of rain is on tap for the first half of the weekend. It won’t be a washout all day long, but we could certainly see some steady showers and heavy downpours at times. We won’t see a whole lot in the way of sunshine today, with rain keeping a thick blanket of clouds around for most of the day.