It was bound to happen eventually, but as of today, the Nintendo Switch has officially surpassed both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when it comes to lifetime sales. To date, Nintendo has reported that the Switch has topped 89.04 million units sold in total, making it the seventh best-selling console of all-time. And while Nintendo has now surpassed hardware from both Microsoft and Sony, the next console that the Switch will be pursuing in sales is another one released by Nintendo.