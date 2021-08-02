Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder, Other Charges in Girlfriend’s Slaying

Faviola Calderon. Courtesy GoFundMe

A man arrested at a City Heights home last week for allegedly killing his girlfriend pleaded not guilty Monday to murder, attempted murder and domestic violence charges.

Nery Roberto Garcia, 35, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of killing 48-year-old Faviola Calderon, who had been reported missing earlier in the day after failing to show up for work, according to San Diego police.

SDPD Sgt. Joel Tien said that as part of the missing person’s investigation, police learned she was in a relationship with Garcia.

Detectives soon classified Calderon’s disappearance as suspicious and identified Garcia as a suspect in the case, Tien said.

Garcia was arrested Thursday at a home at 2300 Sumac Drive, Tien said.

Investigators subsequently found a body they believe is Calderon’s, though further details about the case, including where the body was located and how the victim appeared to have died, were not disclosed.

No new details were shared during Garcia’s brief arraignment Monday, however, the criminal complaint filed against him alleges the killing took place on July 28, one day before Calderon was reported missing.

Garcia is also charged with attempted murder for an incident that allegedly happened on June 1 and a misdemeanor domestic violence count for a May 6, 2020, incident. Calderon is listed as the victim in all three counts.

Garcia remained in custody without bail.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Calderon’s family cover the cost of funeral expenses.

“Favi dedicated her life to helping others, she was the kindest most loving person anyone could’ve ever asked for. She lived her life wanting the best for others and helping everyone around her,” said the GoFundMe page. “She always reminded everyone around her to live life with peace and love for others.”

City News Service contributed to this article.