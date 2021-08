The Cleveland Indians (52-53) and the Toronto Blue Jays (56-49) will duel in the finale of a four-game series at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 7:07 PM ET. Cleveland will try to win this match after losing two successive games and at least split this series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. The Indians won the opening game at 5-2 on Monday but struggled in losing the next two installments at 2-7 on Tuesday and 6-8 on Wednesday. Cleveland was scoreless in the first seven innings of Game 3 and ended up scoring six runs in the last two frames while hitting a total of 15 shots in the loss. Starter Jean Carlos Mejia lasted for just 2.1 innings and struggled with eight earned runs on seven hits allowed with four free bases awarded resulting in their defeat. The bullpen also gave up three hits and one walk while striking out five Toronto batters in relief.