Aug. 2—On the day the Pittsburgh Pirates welcomed back their best pitcher from 2020, a rotation regular through most of 2021 must sit down. Manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Steven Brault, who has missed the entire season with a left lat strain (latissimus dorsi muscle in his back), will pitch Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Meanwhile, Chad Kuhl has been placed on the covid illness list after experiencing symptoms and testing positive. He will be out at least 10 days after he is symptom free.