Cancer

Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Experts remind you to get regular screenings

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - August is lung cancer awareness month and with the COVID-19 overshadowing other important health awareness topics, health experts want to remind you not to delay regular screenings. Early detection and treatment of lung cancer may result in a better chance of survival . More men and women...

