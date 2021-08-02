Cancel
Joplin Little Theatre to hold auditions for upcoming shows

By The Joplin Globe, Mo.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 2—Auditions for the musical comedy "Plaid Tidings" will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Joplin Little Theatre, 3008 W. First St. The production, a sequel to "Forever Plaid," will be directed by Carolyn McGowan and will take place Dec. 1-5. The show requires four men 18 and older. Vocal parts needed are tenor, tenor/baritone, baritone and bass. Additional reading from the script will be required.

