Joplin Little Theatre to hold auditions for upcoming shows

The Wick’s theatre season is full of fan favorites!. “Mamma Mia” is the mega-hit, jukebox musical stuffed with energetic dance numbers and timeless pop-song favorites like SOS, TAKE A CHANCE ON ME, and THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL. Based on the songs of the Swedish rock group ABBA, a young woman’s search for her birth father becomes an enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship all set to incredible music. Fun for the entire family.