GlenOak girls basketball's Breezie Williams commits to University of New Hampshire

This past Monday the Kankakee Valley School Board hired Brandon Bradley as the new girls basketball coach. Coach Brandon Bradley has more than 25 years of experience in basketball as both a coach and an evaluator. After spending time at South Adams, Whitko, New Castle, and most recently Madison-Grant, his first year for the Kougars will be his 12th season as a Varsity Head Coach. During that span, he helped Whitko to their first ever state ranking during the 2015-2016 season, and the #1 ranking in Class 2A during the 2016-2017 season, and he was privileged to have coached an Indiana All-Star while at New Castle. Brandon is also heavily involved in the IBCA (Indiana Basketball Coaches Association), and he was recently appointed to the IBCA Executive Board after spending time as a District II rep, while serving on polling committees, the All-State/Junior All-Star committee, and the Top-100 Showcase selection committee. Additionally, Brandon has spent 16 Summers coaching grassroots basketball, winning three National Championships in the process, and he has served as a 7th Grade boys coach, an 8th Grade boys coach, a Junior Varsity boys coach, and a boys Varsity Assistant Coach, all prior to his time as a girls Varsity Head Coach. Finally, Brandon works as a scout and an evaluator, operating a private recruiting service for women’s college basketball programs. He evaluates prospects throughout the Midwest, and offers his opinions and analysis to more than 100 subscribing programs. He is also the Great Lakes Regional Editor and the Indiana Senior Editor for Prep Girls Hoops.