Baseball

AAABA 2021 Columbus rallies to blast Brooklyn-2

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Aug. 2—PORTAGE — After trailing 7-3 through four innings, the Columbus TNT Knights tallied 17 unanswered runs over the ensuing four frames to claim a 20-7 victory in eight innings over the Brooklyn SAYO Grays on Monday afternoon. The TNT Knights scored nine runs in the sixth inning and tallied...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

#Brooklyn#Aaaba#The Brooklyn Sayo Grays#The Tnt Knights
The Tribune-Democrat

AAABA 2021 | Columbus rallies to blast Brooklyn-2

PORTAGE – After leading 7-3 through four innings, the Brooklyn SAYO Grays looked to be in control of the Columbus TNT Knights during the AAABA Tournament’s opening day on Monday afternoon. However, one hit, a fifth-inning solo home run from Knights outfielder Ty Helmke, swung the momentum in Columbus’ favor...
AAABA Tournament Returns

Last year, COVID-19 took away a Summer Classic – the All-American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament, but COVID couldn’t keep the August tradition away forever. Now, the AAABA is returning to it’s home of Sargent Stadium at the Point for the 76th Annual AAABA Tournament starting on Monday. The Teams have...
New Orleans improves to 2-0 in 2021 AAABA Tournament

JOHNSTOWN, PENN. – The New Orleans Boosters completed their second straight mercy rule victory with Tuesday’s 16-6, 8 inning win over Columbus in Day 2 of the 2021 All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) National Tournament. Columbus struck first with a three run third inning, capitalizing on four singles and 2...
New Orleans defeats Johnstown-Martella’s 12-2 to open AAABA Tournament play

New Orleans defeated Johnstown-Martella’s 12-2 in seven innings Monday to open their appearance in the 2021 All-American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) National Tournament in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Carson Lore pitched a complete game, holding Martella’s to only two runs on six hits and striking out eight. The victorious Booster scored two...
PCCA falls short in AAABA semifinal

JOHNSTOWN -- Semifinal Friday at the 76th annual AAABA Tournament saw a pair of national teams book trips to Saturday's Championship. Defending champion New Orleans defeated Philadelphia 20-5 to book a trip to the title game. In the nightcap, PCCA sprinted out to a 5-0 lead on New Brunswick, before the Matrix rallied for the game's final 10 runs. New Brunswick took the game by a final of 10-5.
Juniors Fall in Final AAABA Game

The Junior Pioneers won’t advance to bracket play in this year’s AAABA Tournament. The Pioneers failed to score a run in their outing Wednesday losing to the Philadelphia Bandits 22-0,in 7 innings, falling to 0-3 for the tournament. Previously the Juniors lost to a team from Cleveland 13-1 and Johnston...
Columbus Blue Jackets acquire 6 players on day 2 of NHL draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets have acquired six new players as day two of the 2021 National Hockey League Draft comes to a close. Stanislav Svozil, who was chosen in the third round of the draft, has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points with 16 penalty minutes in 71 career games.
Blue Jays Hold Off Cleveland 8-6

The Toronto Blue Jays held off the Cleveland Indians 8-6 last night in Toronto. George Springer had four hits and brought in 3 runs, including the 42nd leadoff home run of his career. Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings as Toronto built a 8-0 lead. Cleveland started to rally with a 4-run 8th inning and 2 more in the 9th, but came up just short.
Rockies' Connor Joe: Slugs third homer

Joe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Cubs. Joe took Jake Arrieta yard for a solo home run in the second inning. It was his third homer of the season and second in his last four starts. Joe has seen an uptick in playing time of late, as he's been in the lineup six times in the team's last seven contests. In that span, he's gone 11-for-30 with seven RBI and two runs scored to go along with his pair of long balls.
WJON

Rox Rally Past Express 7-2

St. Cloud trailed 2-0 entering the 8th inning but St. Cloud scored 1 run in the 8th inning and 6 in the 9th to come from behind to win at Eau Claire against the Express Wednesday night 7-2. Jordan Schulefand had 2 hits, 1 run scored and 2 RBIs, Nick Yovetich had 2 his and 2 RBIs and Easton Waterman had 1 hit and 2 RBIs for the Rox. Nick Penick threw 2 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win for St. Cloud.
PCCA and Martella's Pharmacy both win on day 2 of AAABA

JOHNSTOWN -- The AAABA Tournament continued on Tuesday afternoon and evening. PCCA picked up a win over Altoona Cumming Motors to get to 2-0, while Martella's Pharmacy moved to 1-1 in the tournament with a rout of Brooklyn. Check out the video above for a full recap of Tuesday's action.
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Blasts 20th homer

Bichette went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's win over Cleveland. Bichette reached the 20-homer plateau in style, sending a two-run bomb to left center while also scoring Vladimir Guerrero, but he wasn't done yet. He also plated Marcus Semien with an RBI single in the sixth, meaning he was responsible for all five runs for Toronto. Bichette is hitting .265 with a .786 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, seven runs scored and a 3:6 BB:K over his last 10 games.
Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Smacks first home run

Knizner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-4 loss to Atlanta on Thursday. Knizner got St. Louis on the board with his third-inning solo shot and later walked in the ninth. The long ball was the backstop's third in 67 career games and a recent hot stretch has raised Knizner's OPS from .490 to .601 since July 7.
Columbus Crew fall to D.C. United 4-2 in second straight loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After going on a six-match unbeaten streak, the Columbus Crew has now dropped back-to-back matches. Wednesday night at Lower.com Field, the Crew tried to mount a second-half comeback but fell to D.C. United 4-2. Ola Kamara got D.C. on the scoreboard early when he scored the...
Malone homers, but TinCaps fall to Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) - Despite multi-hit nights from center fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza, catcher Adam Kerner, and shortstop Chris Givin, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on Thursday night at Dow Diamond, 5-1. Thursday night marked the TinCaps debut for starting pitcher Carlos Vela. The 22-year-old left-hander from Texas fired four innings, struck out four, and walked just one.
New Orleans defeats Brooklyn 10-0 to improve to 3-0 in AAABA play

New Orleans improved to 3-0 in the pool play round of AAABA Tournament play Wednesday, defeating Brooklyn 10-0 in seven innings at Roxbury Park. The Boosters scored a run in the first on an RBI single by Christian Westcott. Lane LeBlanc walked to lead off the second before scoring on a double by Kaile Levatino.
Salina Post

Wind Surge loses in 10 innings to RockHounds

WICHITA – In the longest game in Wind Surge history, the RockHounds won a wild 10 inning game by a final score of 13-12. This game got out to an ugly start as Midland put up four runs in the first inning before an out was recorded. Devin Foyle hit a two-run home run before JJ Schwarz and Jhonny Santos both picked up RBI doubles. However, the Wind Surge were able to take the lead just two innings later, thanks in part to a six run third inning. In the second, the Surge tallied one on the board after Spencer Steer drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with two outs in the inning. Though that was the lone run they scored, Wichita pounded Midland the next inning with six runs on four hits. Trey Cabbage led off the inning with a towering home run to the left field bullpen. Cabbage’s 7th long ball of the season traveled 403 feet at 102 miles per hour. Ernie De La Trinidad singled in Jermaine Palacios after Palacios doubled to cut the RockHound lead down to just one. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Austin Martin tied the game at 4. Spencer Steer kept the line moving with a sacrifice fly to give Wichita the lead for good. Roy Morales finished off the inning with a deep two-RBI double that bounced off the center field wall. After the damage was done by the Wichita offense, the Surge found themselves with a 7-4 advantage.

