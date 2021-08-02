AAABA 2021 Columbus rallies to blast Brooklyn-2

WICHITA – In the longest game in Wind Surge history, the RockHounds won a wild 10 inning game by a final score of 13-12. This game got out to an ugly start as Midland put up four runs in the first inning before an out was recorded. Devin Foyle hit a two-run home run before JJ Schwarz and Jhonny Santos both picked up RBI doubles. However, the Wind Surge were able to take the lead just two innings later, thanks in part to a six run third inning. In the second, the Surge tallied one on the board after Spencer Steer drew a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch with two outs in the inning. Though that was the lone run they scored, Wichita pounded Midland the next inning with six runs on four hits. Trey Cabbage led off the inning with a towering home run to the left field bullpen. Cabbage’s 7th long ball of the season traveled 403 feet at 102 miles per hour. Ernie De La Trinidad singled in Jermaine Palacios after Palacios doubled to cut the RockHound lead down to just one. A bases-loaded walk drawn by Austin Martin tied the game at 4. Spencer Steer kept the line moving with a sacrifice fly to give Wichita the lead for good. Roy Morales finished off the inning with a deep two-RBI double that bounced off the center field wall. After the damage was done by the Wichita offense, the Surge found themselves with a 7-4 advantage.