It wasn’t a nine-inning game, but the way Luis Frías was rolling, who’s to say he couldn’t have put up two more hitless frames?. Double-A Amarillo’s 23-year-old right-hander shut down San Antonio with seven no-hit innings, facing just one batter over the minimum, to power the Sod Poodles to a 4-0 win in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader in the friendly confines at HODGETOWN. The D-backs' No. 9 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, paired six strikeouts with one walk in a dominant performance.