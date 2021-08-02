Jarrett Allen Re-Signs with Cavaliers on 5-Year, $100M Contract in Free Agency
Jarrett Allen will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers after agreeing to a five-year, $100 million extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. To some extent, the Cavs painted themselves into a corner when they acquired Allen from the Brooklyn Nets as part of the sprawling James Harden trade. They knew the 23-year-old was eligible for restricted free agency, so many expected a long-term contract from Cleveland to be forthcoming in the offseason.bleacherreport.com
