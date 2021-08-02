Cancel
Nebraska City, NE

Emergency repairs ordered after high temps buckle runway

By Dan Swanson
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Airport Authority approved emergency runway repairs Monday after intense heat caused a portion of the runway to buckle. July produced an average heat index of nearly 94 degrees and temperatures soared near 100 degrees on Thursday when a pilot reported to the airport manager that a tail wheel had hit some roughness.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

