After announcing Monday that LSU quarterback Myles Brennan will undergo surgery to repair a broken arm, the Tigers are left in a difficult situation. With only two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in sophomore Max Johnson and true freshman Garrett Nussmeier, the depth of the QB room is as frail as ever. Brennan, the veteran in the room, provided the Tigers with a safety net and gave LSU one of the deepest quarterback groups in the entire country.