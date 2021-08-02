Lower temperatures and higher rain chances on the way!

Good evening on this Monday! The forecast for early August across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is no longer extreme with dangerous heat as a result of intense storms today to keep temperatures cooler in comparison on the month’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now within 80s or 90s only after a heat advisory was issued across WGNO’s viewing area for many consecutive days. Afternoon highs reached the upper 80s, but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s. This is quite a change from yesterday’s high of 97!