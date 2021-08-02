Music and Brain Fog: New app looks at impact of music creation on brain after cancer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Researchers have just launched a new study that could one day help fix a common brain problem that results from several health concerns, including cancer and COVID-19. This study is a pilot looking at the brain fog people often experience after cancer treatment. Many people who get COVID-19 say they get much of the same aftermath. Researchers speculate it may have value in these other brain-related problems in the future.local12.com
