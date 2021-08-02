Record rainfall causes erosion damage in fire-scarred portions on forest land, prompting road closures west of Oakley

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley and other areas in southern Idaho experienced record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boise says. The Cassia Mountains west of Oakley received heavy rainfall that resulted in washouts in fire-scarred areas, causing the National Forest Service to close several roads near Monument Peak and Badger Mountain. Flash floods carved a 12-foot-deep trench right down the middle of Trapper Creek Road, the forest service reported on Facebook.