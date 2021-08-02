Dylan O'Brien Joins Zoey Deutch in Searchlight Satire 'Not Okay' (EXCLUSIVE)
Dylan O’Brien has joined the cast of the upcoming feature satire “Not Okay.”. Star of “The Maze Runner” and “Love and Monsters,” O’Brien joins previously-announced leading lady Zoey Deutch in the project from writer-director Quinn Shephard. Brad Weston and Negin Salmasi’s Makeready are producing the film, which will premiere exclusively on Disney’s DTC platforms (Hulu in the U.S., and globally on Star).www.nhregister.com
