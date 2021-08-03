Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

AccuWeather: Comfortable Tonight; Late Week Wet Weather

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xr8ZC_0bFhGVMX00

What a beautiful day! We enjoyed mostly sunny skies, low humidity and an unseasonable cool high of 81.

TONIGHT: The stars will be shining brightly with clear skies and cool overnight lows ranging between the upper 50s and mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will be filtered through high clouds, so it won't be quite as bright overall. But we'll remain dry and comfortable with another high of 81.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures remaining slightly below average. The high inches up to 80. There could be some showers at the shore.

THURSDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. The high hits 81.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks and we have another chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high is 87. There is disagreement in the long-range models on how much rain we get toward the end of the work week, with some suggesting largely dry conditions and others showing a steady rain. Keep your eyes on the forecast if you have late week plans.

SATURDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun. Humidity rises and the weather turns more sticky. A shower or a thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's hot and humid with a high around 90. A shower or thunderstorm is still not out of the question.

MONDAY: Look for continued humidity, a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 92. Another thunderstorm is possible.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Steady Rain#Accuweather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Environmenthoiabc.com

A hot and humid weekend, storms possible on Sunday

Temperatures have mostly been below average this week, but that'll change as we head into the weekend. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees tomorrow afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s tomorrow, and mid to upper 90s on Sunday.
Wichita, KSKWCH.com

Scattered storms Saturday, hot weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will remain hot over the weekend with scattered storms expected Saturday evening. It will be a warm start to the day Saturday with low temperatures in the low to mid 70s for most of the state. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 90s to near 100 degrees. South winds will gust over 30 mph over central and eastern Kansas.
EnvironmentPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Weather 8/6/2021

Written by Omar Gonzalez. Beautiful blue skies to begin our day across central Florida. A typical summer-like pattern this afternoon, thunderstorms and showers are probable. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper ’80s along the coast and low ’90s inland. Please consult with your local weather office for the best information for where you are.
EnvironmentWETM

Forecast Discussion 8/6/21 PM: Scattered showers and storms this weekend

Friday we saw a return in the heat and humidity along with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day. There is a chance of an isolated sprinkle later Friday into Friday night because of an upper-level trough over the region, but it is a small chance and any rain would be brief and isolated. The chance for rain returns with scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the high 80’s both days with dewpoints increasing as well. The rain will be scattered as the trough moves throughout the region along with a surface front to our north. The higher potential of rain out of the two days is Sunday, but the chance remains for scattered showers and potentially thunderstorms both days in the afternoon to early evening. So if you are headed to the race track be sure to stay weather aware.
EnvironmentFox 59

Storm chances possible Saturday, 90s by Sunday

We started off this morning warmer than past mornings this week and we added a few more degrees this afternoon. We will continue our warming trend this weekend and next week. Storm chances are possible for the day on Saturday and every day next week. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop...

Comments / 0

Community Policy