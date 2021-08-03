AccuWeather: Comfortable Tonight; Late Week Wet Weather

What a beautiful day! We enjoyed mostly sunny skies, low humidity and an unseasonable cool high of 81.

TONIGHT: The stars will be shining brightly with clear skies and cool overnight lows ranging between the upper 50s and mid-60s.

TUESDAY: Sunshine will be filtered through high clouds, so it won't be quite as bright overall. But we'll remain dry and comfortable with another high of 81.

WEDNESDAY: We'll see a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures remaining slightly below average. The high inches up to 80. There could be some showers at the shore.

THURSDAY: More clouds roll into the region and some showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. The high hits 81.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks and we have another chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high is 87. There is disagreement in the long-range models on how much rain we get toward the end of the work week, with some suggesting largely dry conditions and others showing a steady rain. Keep your eyes on the forecast if you have late week plans.

SATURDAY: We'll see more clouds than sun. Humidity rises and the weather turns more sticky. A shower or a thunderstorm is possible. The high reaches 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. It's hot and humid with a high around 90. A shower or thunderstorm is still not out of the question.

MONDAY: Look for continued humidity, a mix of clouds and sun and a high of 92. Another thunderstorm is possible.