New classifications for thunderstorms unveiled

Effective: 2021-08-19 18:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-19 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM MDT for northeastern Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Yuma County in northeastern Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 646 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Lone Star, or 14 miles north of Yuma, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Yuma County, including the following locations Clarkville. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 266 and 270. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH