Brooklyn Nets 2021 free agency tracker: ‘Married to the luxury tax’
The Brooklyn Nets are going to be well over the salary cap, but management says they are “married to the luxury tax.”. The Brooklyn Nets have three superstars on massive contracts. As a result, they are almost always going to be a luxury-tax team with this current roster. In fact, general manager Sean Marks acknowledged this fact in an introductory press conference for their first-round picks, Day’Ron Sharpe and Cam Thomas.elitesportsny.com
Comments / 0