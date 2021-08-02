Fitness Quest: Hike Mount Everest

Registration is required for this activity. This is an +11-mile loop that will go over the highest peak and the highest point in Connecticut and travel through Massachusetts and New York. This loop has technical terrain and several scrambles. There is significant elevation gain and hikers will need to be well-conditioned. The effort will be rewarded by views into all 3 states. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures post on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O/snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, Hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.