UConn lands four-star forward Alex Karaban
Class of 2022 four-star forward Alex Karaban has committed to UConn, he announced Monday, via Twitter. “UConn was the spot just because my relationship with coach Hurley and everyone was just amazing,” Karaban told ESPN. “They felt like forever type of people. The opportunity I have there, the way they want to use me, staying home and playing for a historic program was so hard for me to pass up. The style of play they want to use me in, the way they develop and get their guys to become pros, like they just did with [2021 lottery pick]www.zagsblog.com
