Knicks re-sign Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel to 3-year deals (Report)
The New York Knicks are bringing back two key pieces of last year’s surprising run to the playoffs — Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. The New York Knicks are working quickly in free agency. With lightning-quick speed, the Knicks have already reached agreements with Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. Burks and Noel are both coming back to the Knicks on three-year deals worth $30 million and $32 million, respectively.elitesportsny.com
