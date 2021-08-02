Cancel
Knicks re-sign Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel to 3-year deals (Report)

By Danny Small
elitesportsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Knicks are bringing back two key pieces of last year’s surprising run to the playoffs — Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. The New York Knicks are working quickly in free agency. With lightning-quick speed, the Knicks have already reached agreements with Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel. Burks and Noel are both coming back to the Knicks on three-year deals worth $30 million and $32 million, respectively.

