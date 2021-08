Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) recently announced it is buying Innovium in a $1.1 billion deal. These are the details. Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, and Innovium, a leading provider of networking solutions for cloud and edge data centers, announced recently a definitive agreement under which Marvell will acquire Innovium in an all-stock transaction. Marvell is known for having an extensive portfolio of Ethernet switch semiconductor solutions with a strong and growing position in the enterprise and carrier segments it services with a broad portfolio of feature-rich products.