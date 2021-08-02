Cancel
Steelers great Jerome Bettis discloses positive COVID-19 test

By Allison Koehler
 5 days ago
First, it was Troy Polamalu. Now it’s Jerome Bettis.

Just four days after Polamalu announced he tested positive for COVID-19, Bettis became the second former Pittsburgh Steelers player to share that he tested positive for the virus.

In part two of his message, Bettis wrote:

I highly encourage everyone to continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and get vaccinated. We are not in the clear and need to continue to do our part to keep one another safe.

We’re all thankful that Bettis’ symptoms are mild.

