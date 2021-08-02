Phillies at Nationals Gamethread: 08/02/2021

Cristopher Sanchez - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 4 GB, 2 FB. An impressive start for Sanchez who has been yanked around a bit between LHV and the big club. His 4 inning last night were his most in an appearance since June 19th. In AAA this season he has a 4.04 ERA with 50 strikeouts to 26 walks in 42.1 innings. Jorge Bonifacio has continued his torrid pace at the plate since being promoted to the IronPigs. Since joining the club he is slashing .343/.415/.657 with 2 homeruns in 35 at-bats. If there is an injury to one of the utility bats with the Phillies, Bonifacio would make a lot of sense to give a shot to.