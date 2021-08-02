Phillies at Nationals Gamethread: 08/02/2021

Former Phillies prospect Connor Seabold shines in the Red Sox farm system. It’s almost the one-year anniversary of this trade between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox, and it’s astounding how badly it turned out for the Phillies. And it looks like it’s only going to get worse. For...
Freddy Galvis made his major-league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012 and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team. Now, he’s right back where he started, and Galvis is apparently feeling the homecoming nostalgia just like fans. He kept it simple, posting a throwback photo...
Bryce Harper’s Phillies season is being compared to Ryan Howard in 2008. Bryce Harper is quietly having an MVP summer for the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s now hitting .306 with a .981 OPS this season, 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 42 RBI, and 12 stolen bases. He hit his 250th career...
PHILADELPHIA – The Phillies lineup for Thursday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Braves probably drew more than its share of second glances. There was no J.T. Realmuto at catcher. There was no Andrew McCutchen in left field. The Phillies without those two mainstays dropped their third straight game, losing 7-2...
The Philadelphia Phillies will conclude their four-game series with the Washington Nationals at the Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:05 PM EDT. The Phillies are leading this series by 3-0 so far and the team is coming into this match with four straight wins....
It’s no EGOT, but it’s quite rare when one team features both their league’s MVP and Cy Young Award winner in the same season. It’s only happened 19 times since 1957, not counting pitchers who won both the Cy Young and MVP award together. Consider the chart below, courtesy of Beyond the Box Score:
Philadelphia Phillies (55-53, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (49-59, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (7-6, 4.30 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 145 strikeouts) Nationals: Joe Ross (5-9, 4.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 100 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +138, Phillies -159; over/under is 8 1/2...
After his performance at the recent trade deadline, Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Dombrowski suddenly found himself on the hot seat among Phillies fans. Oh, nobody really announced that as such, but his performance up to that point had been somewhat mixed, and his moves at the July 31 Stop Trading bell were being scrutinized.
LINE: Phillies -112, Mets -106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will meet on Friday. The Phillies are 31-21 on their home turf. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .403. The Mets are 23-32 in road...
The Philadelphia Phillies with a come from behind win made it five wins in a row. A 7-6 win to sweep the four-game series with the Washington Nationals. Bryce Harper did what Harper does against his former team with his 250th career home run. Aaron Nola, went 5 innings with...
Former Phillies top prospect Spencer Howard strikes out Shohei Ohtani for his first K as a Texas Ranger. The Philadelphia Phillies traded former top prospect Spencer Howard to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline last Friday. In exchange for him and two other pitching prospects, the Phillies received starter...
Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs while Didi Gregorius homered and tripled as the host Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 4-2 on Friday to move into first place in the National League East. The red-hot Phillies won their sixth in a row, and they have picked...
The Philadelphia Phillies will look for a rare four-game sweep when they challenge the Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon. In what is becoming a familiar story, the Phills stormed back from an early three-run deficit provided by a Victor Robles solo leadoff home run. Luis Garcia joined in a solo shot of his own followed by Carter Kieboom adding the third solo shot. Phillies play Bryce ball.
The Phillies are preparing to face the Washington Nationals for the third time in as many days with hopes of closing out the series in sweeping fashion. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the contest. Bryce Harper catches fire. Bryce Harper: leads the Phillies in runs scored with...
A version of this article originally appeared on the Action Network. For more betting insights, check out ActionNetwork.com. Philadelphia will go for a four-game sweep in Washington on Thursday after outscoring the Nationals 21-14 in the first three games of the series. The Phillies have won four in a row and have climbed to just 1.5 games behind the New York Mets for first place in the NL East.
The Philadelphia Phillies have won FOUR in a row, including the first three games of this series against the Washington Nationals. Lizzie McGuire was right, this is what dreams are made of. Thanks to some dominant starts, a praying mantis, and a lot of offensive production, the Phillies are 55-53....
Cristopher Sanchez - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 4 GB, 2 FB. An impressive start for Sanchez who has been yanked around a bit between LHV and the big club. His 4 inning last night were his most in an appearance since June 19th. In AAA this season he has a 4.04 ERA with 50 strikeouts to 26 walks in 42.1 innings. Jorge Bonifacio has continued his torrid pace at the plate since being promoted to the IronPigs. Since joining the club he is slashing .343/.415/.657 with 2 homeruns in 35 at-bats. If there is an injury to one of the utility bats with the Phillies, Bonifacio would make a lot of sense to give a shot to.
The Philadelphia Phillies looked to be cruising through their first three innings as Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola tossed three scoreless innings in a row. Couple that with some small ball on offense to score Philadelphia a run in the second inning and a solo shot lasered to center by Bryce Harper for a homerun, and all indications appeared to be green.
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Joe Ross and the Washington Nationals. The Phillies appear to be giving Segura a routine breather. Ronald Torreyes is replacing Segura on second base and batting eighth in Thursday's matinee. numberFire’s models...
Josh Bell’s seventh home run in his last 14 hits was a three-run blast in the fifth inning today, which broke up a 2-2 tie, and the Washington Nationals took a 5-3 lead over the Philadelphia Phillies into the ninth, where Kyle Finnegan blew the save and gave up four runs.
Comments / 0