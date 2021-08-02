Highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 reaches Doña Ana County as cases increase
LAS CRUCES - The highly contagious delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has reached Doña Ana County as COVID-19 cases trend upward in New Mexico and across the nation. Over the weekend, the southern county adjacent to El Paso, Texas was classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as having substantial risk for transmission of the virus, based on local test positivity and daily case averages.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0