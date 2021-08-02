Suspects in Gateway Motel homicide investigation have hearings moved to September
Both suspects facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a March homicide at the Gateway Motel in east Loveland have had their hearings moved to September. Jonathan Fuhrman had his upcoming hearing pushed to Sept. 13. He faces charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, a class 1 felony; first-degree felony murder, a class 1 felony; and second-degree burglary of a dwelling, a class 3 felony.www.reporterherald.com
