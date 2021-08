Oil and gas production from the play is likely to exceed the pre-pandemic levels by 2022 amid market recovery from the pandemic, according to GlobalData. Permian Basin, the largest oil producing basin in the US, was the most affected play in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic times. However, production of crude oil and natural gas from this play is likely to exceed the pre-pandemic levels by 2022 amid market recovery from the pandemic, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.