NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A number of blood and donor drives are being held throughout the Tri-State Area in August to help save the life of a little boy with leukemia. Four-year-old Ayden Paredes loves to play in the park, but playing video games is the next best thing while he undergoes chemotherapy treatment. “I like Nintendo Switch,” Ayden told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge. His favorite character is Sonic the Hedgehog. “He was diagnosed first on February 7 with B-cell (ALL) leukemia,” said Barble Paredes, Ayden’s mom. “I think we’re just in survival mode at this point. It’s not really a quality of life, especially...