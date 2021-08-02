Healthcare, Business Leaders Support Gov. Edwards’ Mask Mandate to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 During Worst Surge Yet
Healthcare and business leaders from across Louisiana have spoken out in support of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ mask mandate, which will help limit suffering and death as the state experiences its worst surge yet. The statewide indoor mask mandate, when coupled with efforts to increase Louisiana’s vaccination rate, is an important way to improve Louisiana’s COVID-19 situation without further harming Louisiana’s small businesses.www.houmatimes.com
