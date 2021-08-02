Cancel
Re: Have an appointment with my doctor.

(Sorry, I know this is the wrong forum. But, I'm just looking for some advice. Hope y'all will forgive me for posting this here, but any advice would be appreciated.) Last Thursday his office informed me that due to the current situation with COVID he was changing his recommendation. He is now recommending all patients, vaccinated and unvaccinated wear masks anytime they are indoors in a public space. Not recommending wearing a mask outdoors (unless in a crowd) or in your own home.

Tryon, NCscoopcharlotte.com

Would My Doctor Recommend Acupuncture?

Many patients assume conversations about “alternative” medicine are not a fit for their primary care provider. So should a treatment like acupuncture have a place in your health routine? We asked Tryon Medical Partners to weigh in. Both Western science and traditional Chinese acupuncture have the same goal of improving...
Fort Pierce, FLWPBF News 25

'Could have even died,' says vaccinated doctor with COVID

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce doctor, who was vaccinated, believes the COVID-19 vaccine helped save her life. Dr. Suzan Zimmer is a family physician at Midway Primary Care in Fort Pierce. Zimmer's been practicing in the area since 1996. She's back at work today, but three weeks ago...
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Veterinarians having trouble fitting in appointments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Pet owners nationally have been experiencing trouble getting appointments at the vet. The Magic Valley is not immune to this. “It’s somewhat slow if you’re a new customer,” says Claudia Harrison, a local pet owner. Local vets say there is a multitude of factors leading...
Public Healthmigraine.com

The Disconnect of Doctor-Patient Relationships At The Convenience Of Virtual Appointments

I'm all for seeing doctors virtually right now - when it works. With a complicated situation that leaves me home most often due to my very suppressed immune system, the mask mandate being lifted, not knowing who has been vaccinated, I feel safer right now with virtual appointments. But it comes at an expense, and it's taking away parts of the doctor-patient relationship for many of us. It has started to get to me, as I know I'm not the only one struggling with this issue.
HealthPress-Republican

Doctor: Falling doesn’t have to be part of aging

PLATTSBURGH -- Is someone in your family at risk for a fall? Is it you?. More than one in four older adults in the U.S. report falling each year, according to the CDC, which translates to about 36 million falls. One out of five of those falls causes a serious...
Health ServicesMedscape News

Physician Stress Having Effect on Patients, Future Doctors: Survey

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Physician burnout, which has worsened during the COVID-19 crisis, doesn't just affect doctors ― it also affects their patients, according to a new survey. The research, published by virtual healthcare technology company Wheel and independent research...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You Refuse to Get Vaccinated, You Could Be Barred From This, Lawyers Say

Unvaccinated people are not only more at risk of getting infected with and dying from COVID, but they're also beginning to face new restrictions. New York City recently announced it would be requiring proof of vaccination for restaurants, gyms, and theaters, and other major cities—like Los Angeles—are now considering doing the same. But that's not the only policy that could affect the unvaccinated, lawyers are warning.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Public HealthWashington Times

Why I won’t get vaccinated for COVID-19

I got struck down. Like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I was bedridden; I couldn’t taste or eat. I had to excuse myself from a board room meeting because I wasn’t feeling well. I’ve never whimpered out, I’ve never let illness be an excuse, but there I was, sick and needing a way out.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If Your Nails Look Like This, Get Your Heart Checked Immediately

There are few medical conditions considered more catastrophic than a heart attack—and nearly none garner as much attention. Yet doctors say that there's another, more subtle type of heart condition that could be putting you at serious risk: congestive heart failure. Unfortunately, this condition can become deadly over the course of a few short years, with half of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, and only 30 percent living with the condition for longer than a decade.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...

