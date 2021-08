The top four in this season’s Premier League looks as structured as it’s ever been, with four clear-cut favorites and a few clubs looking to crash the party. Manchester City, who have won three of the last four league titles, are obvious favorites to do it once again as one of the major powers in European football. It’s still a sizeable one, but the gap between them and crosstown rival Manchester United has closed a bit with the club signing Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane in recent weeks. Champions League winners Chelsea and Liverpool round out a likely top four with clubs like Leicester City, Tottenham, and Arsenal at the shortest odds to barge in.