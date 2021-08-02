Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Foster The People at the Wiltern on November 17th, 18th & 19th

By Conny Chavez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoster the People just announced their three-night concert series in Los Angeles at the Wiltern on November 17th,18th and 19th. These concerts are in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their album Torches. Foster the People will be performing the entire album alongside some of their greatest hits and unreleased tracks that are included in their Torches X (Deluxe Edition) set to be released on November 12.

#Foster The People#Alternative Rock Band#Charities#Wiltern#The Underground Museum
