Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

OU Health launches initiatives to grow nursing workforce

By Jeff Elkins
Posted by 
The Norman Transcript
The Norman Transcript
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCB2S_0bFh3BWT00
OU Medical Center is pictured. OU Health launched a set of initiatives aimed to address the current nursing shortage. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

NORMAN — As a nationwide nursing shortage continues, OU Health is launching a set of pay and tuition initiatives in an attempt to address the lack of nurses in the state.

According to the Federal Bureau of Health Workforce, Oklahoma has 44,200 nurses, which translates to 11.1 nurses per 1,000 people. OU Health currently has a 19% nursing vacancy rate.

Jennifer Schultz, OU Health senior vice president of marketing and external relations, said the Earl Ziegler College of Nursing at OU Health Sciences Center conferred 287 nursing degrees to graduates this spring. An additional 65 graduates are expected this summer, and 404 undergraduate nursing students are admitted for the fall.

Schultz said the increased interest is promising, but the need for more nursing professionals and patient care roles needs to be addressed immediately.

OU Health is now providing retention bonuses to its current nursing workforce. Interim chief nursing executive Julie Hoff said nurses need a boost as they deal with the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hoff on Monday acknowledged that nurses are still caring for COVID-19 patients daily.

“Through it all, the strength and compassion of our incredible nursing team has been our shining star here at OU Health,” Hoff said. “They not only proved invaluable to caring for patients through numerous critical situations, but they also became their friends and their families when the hospitals were forced to tighten visitation policies.”

OU Health Travel at Home also will give nurses the option of traveling nurse pay, which would give them a higher hourly rate instead of receiving a benefits package, unless required by law.

According to a release by OU Health, depending on the 401(k) plan, retirement benefits may be paid.

The program is available for new hires and all existing OU Health nurses. Numbers are limited for this program.

To increase weekend staff at OU Medical Center, OU Oklahoma Children’s Hospital and OU Edmond Medical Center, the launch of the OU Health Weekend Program will pay nurses who commit to working four 12-hour weekend shifts in each two-week pay period for 72 hours instead of 48.

The program is open to new hires, existing nurses and OU College of Nursing faculty. Nurses can opt to split a weekend shift with a colleague.

Through the OU Health and OU College of Nursing Degree Accelerator Program, OU Health nurses looking to continue their education can receive tuition reimbursement of $5,250 per year for an accredited nursing program, or they can apply for scholarships in RN to BSN, master’s in Nursing Administration and post-master’s doctorate in Nursing Practice focused on Nursing Administration.

“Evidence suggests that higher nurse education is associated with lower risks of mortality and failure to rescue in acute-care hospitals,” Hoff said in a release. “In collaboration with the OU College of Nursing, OU Health is committed to establishing seamless academic progression pathways for OU Health nurses.”

Comments / 0

The Norman Transcript

The Norman Transcript

Norman, OK
1K+
Followers
121
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Norman Transcript

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Norman, OK
Health
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Care#Nursing Students#Nursing Shortage#Nurse Education#Ou Health Sciences Center#Ou Health Travel At Home#Ou Medical Center#Ou Edmond Medical Center#Rn#Bsn#Nursing Practice#The Ou College Of Nursing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Eight missing as massive Dixie fire rages in northern California

QUINCY, Calif., Aug 7 (Reuters) - At least eight people were missing Saturday as one of the worst wildfires in the nation scorched through Northern California communities, forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying a historic gold rush town. Even as the calmer, less windy weather...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Democrats select Riggleman as Jan. 6 committee adviser

House Democrats have tapped former GOP congressman and outspoken Trump critic Denver Riggleman (Va.) to serve as an adviser on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the panel announced Friday. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said in a press release that Riggleman was selected to serve on...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Amazon orders all U.S. employees to mask up at work

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) has ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status, as the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps the country. Companies across the United States have tightened their defenses against the virus, after the Delta variant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy