House Rent

White House calls on states to extend eviction ban

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans are behind on rent and facing eviction after the federal moratorium ended. The White House is calling on local governments to step in. Nikole Killion reports.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Cori Bush wins progressive fight to extend moratorium on evictions: 'We just did the work'

For three nights, House Representative Cori Bush slept on the steps of the United States Capitol in protest of a quickly lapsing moratorium period on evictions. The federal measure, enacted in order to protect renters during the pandemic, was set to end on July 31. However, following the five-day demonstration by activists and other Democratic lawmakers, the Biden administration announced a 60-day eviction ban for US counties with “substantial and high levels of community transmission." The ban will last until October 3, thanks in particular to Bush, who herself has experienced homelessness in the past, The Washington Post reports.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

White House considers withholding federal funds to drive vaccinations

The Biden administration is discussing the possibility of withholding federal funding, largely for long-term care facilities, in an effort to try and get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the news first reported by The Washington Post. Tyler Pager, a White House reporter for The Washington Post, joins CBSN to discuss.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cori Bush explains her position on "defund the police" while paying for private security. Her full response.

Representative Cori Bush explained her position on "defunding the police" while also defending her spending on private security, in an interview Wednesday with CBS News. Correspondent and anchor Vladimir Duthiers asked Bush to respond to critics who say it's "hypocritical" that she has spent $70,000 on private security while continuing to push for reforms to funding for police departments.
U.S. PoliticsFOXBusiness

Biden to announce new, targeted eviction ban for some renters

The Biden administration on Tuesday is expected to announce a new ban on evictions for some renters just days after the White House allowed a nationwide moratorium to expire on Saturday, infuriating progressive House Democrats who warned that millions of Americans could lose their homes. Officials at the White House...
U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Editorial: Biden's new eviction moratorium kicks a major problem down the road

The Biden administration’s new moratorium on evictions postpones yet again the crisis of debt that looms over millions of American households where the rent or mortgages are months overdue. But instead of solving the main problem of mounting indebtedness to landlords and banks, the new moratorium seems likely to make it worse. And the threat of a federal court order reversing President Joe Biden’s two-month moratorium could force the administration and Congress to fix the same basic problem they should have been working to fix all along.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Protesters slap ‘eviction notice’ on Pelosi’s home as Congress allows eviction moratorium to expire

As a US-wide moratorium on evictions put in place by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) expired over the weekend, putting millions of Americans at risk of losing their homes, protesters gathered at the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and issued her with a notice of their own. The programme saw a sharp drop in participation as the Covid-19 pandemic kicked in.
House Rentdallassun.com

Biden says ban on rental evictions to end on Saturday

The nationwide ban that prevents landlords from evicting those who do not pay their rent will expire Saturday. The Biden administration has said it will not be able to extend the ban after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of July. The moratorium on...
HomelessABC7 Chicago

After Biden proposes, CDC issues new 60-day eviction moratorium

Under heavy pressure from progressive Democrats to extend an eviction moratorium as millions of Americans faced being forced out of their homes, President Joe Biden on Tuesday said his administration would announce a new "safety valve" action. Shortly afterward, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order barring...
U.S. Politicswashingtoninformer.com

Biden Admin Extends Eviction Moratorium, Potentially Rescuing Millions

The Biden administration is expected to announce a new moratorium on evictions in communities with high or substantial COVID-19 transmission, the latest measure to protect renters during the ongoing pandemic. A formal announcement is expected Wednesday. “My hope is it’s going to be a new moratorium that in some way...
Congress & CourtsReal News Network

Eviction nightmare begins as Democrats let moratorium expire

After failing to extend the pandemic-related moratorium on evictions before leaving for a six-week recess, Congress has left millions at the mercy of landlords. “This is not OK. We cannot allow humans—7 million of them, possibly—over the next few weeks to be sent out to the streets,” said Rep. Cori Bush, who experienced homelessness herself before she was elected to represent Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Bush has been sleeping outside of the US Capitol since Friday, July 30, to demand Democrats reinstate the national moratorium on evictions, and to advocate for the passage of the Unhoused Bill of Rights, which aims to eradicate homelessness by 2025.
U.S. PoliticsBoston Globe

CDC can’t stop evictions, as Biden calls on states to act

WASHINGTON — The White House said Monday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was “unable to find legal authority for a new, targeted eviction moratorium” and asked that states and local governments put in policies to keep renters in their homes. Mass evictions could potentially worsen the recent...
House RentPosted by
WHYY

Some local counties are scrambling to stop a wave of evictions after federal ban expires

Landlords across much of the country can now evict tenants who have fallen behind on their rent. That’s because a federal ban on evictions expired over the weekend. “It’s devastating,” said Safiya Kitwana, a single mom with two teenage kids living in DeKalb County, Georgia. She lost her job during the pandemic. And like 7 million other Americans, has fallen behind on rent.
Congress & Courtstelegraphherald.com

Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban

WASHINGTON — A nationwide eviction moratorium is set to expire today after President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress worked furiously but ultimately failed to align on a long-shot strategy to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge. More than 3.6 million Americans...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Canceling the Constitution: Biden hailed for violating rule of law to extend eviction moratorium

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden told voters that the choice between him and Donald Trump was between the lawful and the lawless. He called for voters to support "the rule of law, our Constitution,” a choice repeated mantra-like by the media to “end Trump’s assault on the rule of law.” Now, six months into his presidency, Biden is openly flouting the Constitution with a knowingly invalid extension of the eviction moratorium — and some law professors and advocates on the left are cheering him for it.

