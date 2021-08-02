White House calls on states to extend eviction ban

After failing to extend the pandemic-related moratorium on evictions before leaving for a six-week recess, Congress has left millions at the mercy of landlords. “This is not OK. We cannot allow humans—7 million of them, possibly—over the next few weeks to be sent out to the streets,” said Rep. Cori Bush, who experienced homelessness herself before she was elected to represent Missouri’s 1st congressional district. Bush has been sleeping outside of the US Capitol since Friday, July 30, to demand Democrats reinstate the national moratorium on evictions, and to advocate for the passage of the Unhoused Bill of Rights, which aims to eradicate homelessness by 2025.