Robbins: Spineless Ben & Jerry’s caves to the anti-Israel mob

The announcement that Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s was terminating its relationship with its longtime Israeli distributor because it sold ice cream on the West Bank may have been nutty, but it was a sign of the times. It was also a feather in the cap of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine, which makes no secret of its desire to eliminate Israel altogether, and which boasts — understandably — that it required only 614 anti-Israeli emails to Ben & Jerry’s CEO in order to get the two old lefties to cave.