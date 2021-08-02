Cancel
Robbins: Spineless Ben & Jerry’s caves to the anti-Israel mob

By Jeff Robbins
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement that Vermont ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s was terminating its relationship with its longtime Israeli distributor because it sold ice cream on the West Bank may have been nutty, but it was a sign of the times. It was also a feather in the cap of Vermonters for Justice in Palestine, which makes no secret of its desire to eliminate Israel altogether, and which boasts — understandably — that it required only 614 anti-Israeli emails to Ben & Jerry’s CEO in order to get the two old lefties to cave.

NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Syria
Country
Malaysia
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
Related
BusinessCleveland Jewish News

Ben & Jerry’s franchisees call for company to rescind Israel decision

Several U.S. Ben & Jerry’s franchisees have sent a letter to the company calling on them to rescind their July 19 decision to stop doing business in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory.”. The letter was signed by franchisees in Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and St. Louis, among other major cities, that...
Middle EastWashington Examiner

Hezbollah finds itself amid some resistance

Lebanese Hezbollah miscalculated on Friday when it launched rocket attacks on the Israeli-held Golan Heights. Claiming to be the great, loyal servant of the Lebanese people and the best means of resistance to Israeli aggression, Hezbollah's narrative is one that fuses nationalism to Ruhollah Khomeini's Islamism. But this narrative has two problems. First, Israel does not occupy Lebanon and has not done so since 2000. The rationale for the resistance is thus moot.
RestaurantsThe Jewish Press

Settlers Thank Ben & Jerry’s Israel by Throwing an Ice Cream Party

In a brand-new town communal pool, symbolizing the growth of the community of Mitzpeh Yericho, an out of the ordinary ice cream party took place. Hundreds of children gathered to eat Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in Mitzpeh Yericho on Friday – but also to thank the Ben & Jerry’s Israel ice cream company for sticking with them against the BDS (Boycott, Divest and Sanction) assault by the company’s corporate board in Vermont, US.
Middle EastArab American News

Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel trade cross-border fire amid Iran tensions

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired barrages of rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said it had targeted open ground...
New York City, NYCleveland Jewish News

CUNY profs quit union over anti-Israel resolution • Brad Lander backs Ben & Jerry’s • Brooklyn native is last victim of condo collapse

Good morning, New York. Mazel tov to Bette Midler, the latest Kennedy Center honoree, who once said, “I’m working my way toward divinity.”. At least 50 professors at the City University of New York have quit their union following passage of a resolution condemning Israel. The one-sided June 10 resolution,...
Illinois Statewcn247.com

Illinois seeks Ben & Jerry's divestment over Israel stance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois regulators plan to take action against Ben & Jerry's for its decision to stop selling ice cream in the West Bank or East Jerusalem. State law prohibits investment in companies that boycott Israel over its occupation of territories won in war from Palestinians. Andy Lappin is chairman of the Israeli Boycott Restrictions Committee of the Illinois Investment Policy Board. He says the committee will meet in the coming weeks to vote on setting a 90-day deadline for Ben & Jerry's own Unilever to back off the statement or face Illinois divestment.
Manhattan, NYThe Jewish Press

Upper West Side Ben & Jerry’s Franchise Owner Donates 10% of Profits to Israel

Joel Gasman, the independent owner and operator of Ben & Jerry’s at 104th and Broadway in Manhattan, this week posted on Facebook:. As independent franchise owners with Ben & Jerry’s, we feel the recent actions by its corporate office do not reflect our personal views, and we’re saddened by the impact that this has had on our business and the Jewish community.
BusinessWashington Post

Israel’s spat with Ben & Jerry’s overshadows its spyware scandal

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. A week ago, a consortium of media outlets, including The Washington Post, started publishing details of a...
Delray Beach, FLwflx.com

Pro-Israel rally held outside Ben & Jerry's location

An announcement this month from one of America's most well know ice cream brands is causing backlash and protests in support of Israel. Ben & Jerry's announced July 19 that it will stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories because the company believes it's "inconsistent" with its values.

